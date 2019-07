KUALA LUMPUR: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today welcomed the stated stand by PAS and Umno to back Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as the prime minister until the end of the current five-year term of the government.

“The stand is in line with the views I have once expressed so that the efforts to restore the glory of the nation can be realised immediately,“ he said in a statement in reference to the PAS and Umno stand stated by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“The leadership of Tun Mahathir is necessary to ensure stability, continuity and consistency of government policies to stimulate investment and create job opportunities and wealth for all.

“I believe the political stability will strengthen the policies and wisdom of the country, including the concept of shared prosperity that will make Malaysia an Asian Tiger again,“ he said.

Mohamed Azmin drew attention to the bipartisan support for the prime minister, saying it opened a new political chapter for Malaysia with the interests of the people given priority, including in the matter of approval for the constitutional amendment to lower the voting age from 21 to 18.

“The support is proof of the confidence in the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir in accordance with his role as the nation’s leading statesman,“ he said.

Mohamed Azmin said that in a country that practices democracy, there are bound to be political differences but each of these differences should be managed well in the interests of the people.

He said the people’s mandate that Pakatan Harapan received just over a year ago requires stability to implement institutional reforms and positive measures to revive the economy.

“The success in implementing this two-pronged agenda will benefit all the people regardless of their political affiliation,“ he said. — Bernama