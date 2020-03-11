Azmin will be “number two” in Muhyiddin’s absence

PUTRAJAYA: The question of who would “substitute” Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in his absence, due to the lack of a deputy prime minister, has finally been answered.

The premier revealed today that Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is International Trade and Industries Minister, would be the one who would take up that role should he be away.

Azmin is one of four senior ministers appointed by Muhyiddin, the other three being Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Education Minister Mohd Radzi Jidin.

“They (four senior ministers) are all equal. Except that I have told the Cabinet that in my absence, Azmin will chair the Cabinet or do what is necessary when I’m not around,” he told a press conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting, here.

Following the announcement of the Cabinet on Monday, there have been questions of who would take up the responsibility of the “number two”, with Muhyiddin deciding not to have anyone appointed as a deputy prime minister.

This is the first time in the country’s history that a government would be without a deputy premier.

Muhyiddin said should Azmin be unavailable too, this responsibility would then be passed on to Ismail.

“I have lots of support here (in the Cabinet). As I have said previously, this is a functional Cabinet, one that will deliver. And it is working very well today,” he said.

Asked to confirm if Azmin and the others from PKR who defected the party have joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Muhyiddin, who is the party president, answered in the positive.

“Yes (they have joined Bersatu). In fact, their applications have been agreed upon by the party’s supreme council members. This is as far as the party is concerned,” he said.