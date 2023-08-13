Azmin wins Hulu Kelang seat

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali won the Hulu Kelang state seat in the Selangor state election with a majority of 1,617 votes.

The former International Trade and Industry Minister received 25,597 votes to defeat Wanita PKR deputy chief Juwairiya Zulfkifli of Pakatan Harapan (PH) who obtained 23,980 votes.

The results were announced by returning officer Khairul Arzawati Khalid at the vote tallying centre in Ampang Jaya Municipal Council AU2 Hall here tonight. In the 14th general election, the Hulu Kelang state seat was won by Saari Sungib of PH with a majority of 15,349 votes to defeat the candidates from Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS.

Mohamed Azmin when met by reporters, attributed his victory to voters who chose the candidate they were more familiar and comfortable with.

“It is a hot seat in the Selangor state election and we also see the efforts by both sides intensified.

“Nonetheless, I was confident with my experience in Hulu Kelang and despite the bitter battle, they (voters) still supported me,” said Mohamed Azmin who was Hulu Kelang assemblyman in the 10th general election in 1999. - Bernama