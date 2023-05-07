Azry Akmar is new KL police deputy chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob (pix) has been appointed as the Kuala Lumpur deputy chief effective Aug 7.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said that Azry Akmar will hold the post with a rank of acting DCP.

She said Azry Akmar had previously held the post of Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s police escort.

Meanwhile, other changes included the Prime Minister’s Department’s Protection Division deputy director-general SAC Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali who was appointed as the principal assistant director of Narcotics (Enforcement/General Policing) under the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) of Bukit Aman, replacing SAC Mazleen Mohd Nasir.

Mazleen has been appointed as the Bukit Aman JSJN Narcotics principal assistant director (Forfeiture of Asset/Legislation Investigation), replacing SAC Mohd Faisal Yahya.

Mohd Faisal has been appointed as the principal assistant director at the Prime Minister’s Department’s Protection Division, she said in a statement today.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s chief security officer of Istana Negara (Kuala Lumpur Management Department) ACP Mohd Azani Omar was appointed as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s police escort with the rank of SAC.

Noorsiah said all the transfers will be effective Aug 7. -Bernama