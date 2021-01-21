Azwan Ali under probe for allegedly mocking emergency proclamation - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating a video clip of a famous personality Azwan Ali allegedly mocking the Proclamation of Emergency by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Confirming that it has received reports regarding the video clip, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the matter was being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 by the Bukit Aman Classified Crimes Investigations Unit (USJT).

“Azwan Ali was today called to the USJT office to assist in the investigation. We are continuing with our probe to identify the owner of the Facebook page which made the video clip go viral.

“Police urge the public to be wise and prudent media social users and not use the platform to such an extent that it can cause public anxiety as well as disrupt the harmony in the country,” he said in a statement.

The 41-second video clip is alleged to have been viralled by the Facebook account holder known as ‘Zai Mikail’ on Jan 12. -Bernama