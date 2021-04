PETALING JAYA: Imagine servicing your housing loan faithfully for 17 years and then suddenly see your home being auctioned off despite the difficulties and challenges posed by Covid-19.

That is the predicament a family of four are in after a bank auctioned off their home in Taman Balakong Jaya, Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

M. Moganah, who lives in the low-cost flat unit with her husband and two children, claimed that the bank had raised the interest rate on her housing loan without notifying her.

This, she said, led to an accumulation of outstanding payments, which she only learned about after her home was already auctioned off last October.

The 38-year-old tailor said she found an informal eviction notice on the door on Oct 7, 2020.

She approached the bank where an officer told her the house had been sold since her loan repayment was overdue by three months.

The bank blamed it on her failure to update her contact details and home address, a claim which Moganah has refuted.

Moganah claimed that she was unaware of the increase and did not alter her monthly direct debit amount.

She co-owns the unit with her mother and has been servicing the home loan for the past 17 years.

The buyer had allegedly terminated the water and electricity supply to her home on March 30, which has forced Moganah and her family to temporarily live elsewhere.

On April 7, she handed a memorandum of her complaints and requests to Bank Negara Malaysia as well as staged a small demonstration outside BNM’s Kuala Lumpur headquarters.

“We hope Bank Negara will help us get our home back, as we are not interested in any compensation from the bank,” she told reporters.

Joining her were members from Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM), who urged the central bank to intervene in the case.

PSM central committee member S. Arutchelvan said Bank Negara must act as this is a conflict between a powerful rich private bank and a B40 family.

The bank had contacted him before the demonstration on Tuesday to resolve the predicament but has not put anything into writing yet.

He told theSun yesterday that there has not been any recent developments both from the bank’s side as well as Bank Negara.

This has left Moganah and her family in limbo with nowhere to go as all they can do now is hope and wait for Bank Negara to step in and solve the predicament.