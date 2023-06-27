B40 group ready for IPR initiative to raise standard of living, wants more information

MERSING: Members of the B40 group are ready to take advantage of the efforts of the Unity Government to help them increase their family income through the People's Income Initiative (IPR), but there should be more information as many are still not aware.

Some in the B40 group thought they should apply to participate in the initiative either under the categories of Farmer Entrepreneur Initiative (INTAN), Food Entrepreneur Initiative (INSAN) and Services Operator Initiative (IKHSAN) according to their respective interests.

A farmer Nizam Ali, 32, said the implementation of the IPR programme reflects the government's concern in helping to reduce the income gap, especially for rural communities.

“Therefore, I will recommend to all those who are eligible to take the opportunity as an alternative to increase income, especially in the face of the rising cost of living.

“At the same time, maybe the relevant parties can go to the ground to disseminate information to the target group, to enable them to apply,“ he told Bernama and added that he found out about IPR through a friend.

IPR is one of the government's efforts through the Ministry of Economy to eradicate hardcore poor in the country by targeting the capability of participants to generate income of at least RM2,000 per month.

Meanwhile, another individual in the B40 group wants the government to intensify efforts in promoting the noble initiative to ensure its information reaches the target group.

A food trader, Sofia Saleh, 35, said she wants to seize the opportunity to increase her income but needs more information because she only knew it through social media.

“I don’t know how to apply since there is not enough information. So far, none of my fellow traders have shared it on their respective social media because we usually exchange information with each other.

“However, I will try to get more information about this IPR initiative and seize the golden opportunity to increase my source of income,“ she said.

A youth activist Nor Azilahazah Ramlee, 30, said many are still unclear about the facilities provided.

“For example, the IPR focuses on the capabilities of low-income groups in increasing their income potential, but many do not know where to go (to apply).

“Therefore, we hope that local leaders can coordinate with the government in announcing the assistance available, especially those who have been affected in post-Covid-19,“ said Azliahazah who is active in humanitarian missions including floods and helping the Orang Asli community.

Earlier, news reports mentioned that the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to hold a meeting with all district officers across the country to discuss efforts to eradicate the problem of hardcore poverty in the country. -Bernama