PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Statistics Malaysia has developed more detailed household classification under its Household Income and Basic Amenities Survey 2019 to enable focused planning and monitoring for closing the income gap between households.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the B40, M40 and T20 households could be broken down further into 10 categories.

The B40 group could be broken into B1 (household income below RM2,500), B2 (RM2,501-RM3,169), B3 (RM3,170-RM3,969) and B4 (RM3,970-RM4,849), while the M40 into M1 (RM4,850-RM5,879), M2 (RM5,880-RM7,099), M3 (RM7,110-RM8,699) and M4 (RM8,700-RM10,959).

The T20 group could be classified into T1 (households earning RM10,961-RM15,039) and T2 (RM15,040 and above), he said when presenting the Household Income and Basic Amenities Survey Report 2019, here today.

Mohd Uzir said the findings showed that the B40 group comprised 2.91 million households. Meanwhile, the M40 group consisted of 2.91 million households and the T20 group 1.46 million households.

Median urban household income recorded an increase of 3.8% annually from RM5,860 in 2016 to RM6,561 last year. Median household income in rural areas also increased but at a rate of 3.3% from RM3,471 to RM3,828.

Last year, the country’s mean income was RM7,901 while median income was RM5,843.

The survey, conducted via face to face interviews for a period of 12 months starting January 2019, involved 7.3 million Malaysian households. - Bernama