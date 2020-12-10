Baby boom busted

PETALING JAYA: For many couples, being forced to stay home with restricted access to entertainment, a romp in bed is the next best thing.

This change in routine, experts say, may lead to a baby boom in 2021 in many countries, including Malaysia.

The signs are there. In Uganda, the culture of forming “lockdown partnerships” and inadequate access to contraceptives have led to many unplanned pregnancies.

In the Philippines, experts estimate that there will be more than 1.8 million unplanned pregnancies this year.

The University of the Philippines Population Institute and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) expect an additional 751,000 unintended pregnancies if quarantine measures continue until the end of the year, according to a report on aljazeera.com.

Globally, according to the UNFPA, 47 million women could lose access to contraceptives as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, resulting in at least seven million unplanned pregnancies.

However, the tide has turned in some countries, like in Malaysia, thanks largely to the economic fallout brought on by the Covid-19 crisis.

In April, the National Population and Family Development Board warned of an “influx” of new babies by early 2021.

However, experts say, this is no longer the case in many countries.

In Singapore, where birth rates are already low, there is now a greater reluctance to start a family as couples fret over the economic fallout of Covid-19.

Short of comprehensive data on the current rates of pregnancies and impending births, any prediction of a baby boom or bust is premised upon social behaviour in response to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman sociologist Dr Charanjit Kaur said many had predicted that Malaysia would see a baby boom in 2021 based on the impression that couples would spend more time between the sheets.

“However, this assumption is merely idealistic,” she told theSun.

She said that while many newly-weds may already be expecting their first child, couples who already have children are less likely now to add to the roost.

Apart from the fears of the Covid-19 impact on young children, the stress caused by the pandemic and economic impact could also lower fertility rate, Charanjit said.

Psychologist Dr Fauziah Mohd Saad of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris agrees that a baby boom is quite unlikely in 2021 now.

“There could perhaps be more pregnancies stemming from the first wave of the pandemic and the movement control order, but elevated stress levels brought on by the second and third waves have forced couples to re-examine their priorities,” Fauziah told theSun.

“Obviously, financial stability trumps having more children,” she added.

“The government may have introduced many initiatives to help people get through this difficult time, but the stress level remains high,” she said, underlining the fact that she has been seeing more patients with stress issues.

She said family disputes brought on by stress could also play a role in the decreasing birth rate in Malaysia.

Another factor is the high number of couples who have had to put their wedding plans on hold because of the lockdown.

With fewer people getting married, there will be fewer babies on the way.