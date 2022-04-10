Baby dies after choking on milk, father held

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained a foreign man in connection with the death of his son who was believed to have choked on his milk at a house in Bukit Gasing in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the man in his 20s was detained when he presented himself at the district police headquarters this morning to have his statement recorded.

Preliminary investigations showed that the individual had fed the three-month-old child with milk at about 2 pm yesterday before going out to work and leaving his son alone at home, he said.

“The man who works as a labourer came home two hours later to find his child no longer breathing,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the baby was sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) by his father at 4.20 pm but was pronounced dead on arrival.

He said a post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow, adding that the father has been remanded for four days. — Bernama