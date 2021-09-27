Baby dies after woman accidentally gives birth in toilet

SHAH ALAM: A new-born baby boy died after he fell into a toilet bowl upon delivery at a house at Parit 7 Sekinchan this evening.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Services Department head Norazam Khamis said in a statement that in the 4.03pm incident, the seven-month pregnant woman gave birth to her baby accidentally in the toilet while answering nature’s call.

“The fire and rescue services department took 10 minutes to break the toilet bowl and extricate the new-born,” he said.

He said the baby was declared dead by Health Ministry personnel, adding that the 37-year-old mother had been sent to the Tanjung Karang Hospital and was in stable condition. — Bernama