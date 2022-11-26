Baby elephant dies after being hit by car in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: A baby elephant was killed after being hit by a Perodua Viva car at Kilometre 13 of Jalan Lahad Datu-Sandakan, early this morning.

When contacted today, Lahad Datu Wildlife Department officer Sylvester Saimin said the baby elephant, a species of Borneo Pygmy Elephant, died at the scene in the 2.16 am incident.

“The driver of the vehicle involved is believed to have escaped unhurt but the vehicle he was driving was damaged in the front,“ he said.

He said the baby elephant was believed to have suddenly crossed the road and the driver could not avoid hitting the wild animal.

“The Lahad Datu Wildlife Department then conducted a post-mortem examination before burying the carcass,“ he added. - Bernama