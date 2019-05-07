Baby found in PD yesterday dies

PORT DICKSON: A baby girl who was found outside the fence of a house in Lukut by a housewife yesterday died last night.

Port Dickson District Police Chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the baby’s death was confirmed by staff of the Port Dickson Hospital who went to the station to lodge a report.

“No cause of death was given as the baby was pre-mature. The police have mobilised operations to track down the mother,” he said in a statement, here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that a baby girl with her umbilical cord still attached was found outside the fence of a house in Lukut by a housewife at 10.15am, believed to have been abandoned.

The baby was found by the housewife, 44, in a box, when she went out to throw rubbish before she took the baby to the Lukut Police Station here. - Bernama