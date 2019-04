KUALA TERENGGANU: An infant boy wrapped in with a purple towel was found at a hut (wakaf) at the Jerangau Felda Junction near Dungun, at 7.45 am today.

Dungun police chief Supt Superintendan Baharudin Abdullah said that the baby, about two weeks old, was found by members of the public who then informed the Jerangau police station chief.

‘’The police rushed to the scene and took the baby to the Jerangau Health Clinic and then to the Dungun Hospital,’’ he said when contacted by reporters today.

He said the baby had jaundice but was otherwise healthy.

‘’The baby will be referred to the child specialist at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital here for treatment,’’ he said. — Bernama