Baby girl abused at childcare centre in Batu Caves

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have confirmed that a baby girl shown being abused in a video that went viral on social media recently was from an incident that occurred on May 21 at a childcare centre in Taman Samudera, Batu Caves here.

Acting Gombak district police chief Supt Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir shared that a police report was lodged by the baby’s mother on the same day after she found several bruises on the baby’s thigh and cheek.

“The police then arrested a local woman, 23, who was a babysitter at the centre and she was charged at the Selayang Court on May 30.

“She pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and was fined RM10,000 with a three-year good behaviour bond, and was ordered to do community service,” he said in a statement tonight.

He added that the centre’s owner, who was also charged under Section 6(2) the Child Care Centre Act 1984, pleaded not guilty and case mention was set on Aug 7.

“The owner pleaded guilty to a charge under Regulation 3. Licensing of Trades, Businesses and Industries By-Laws (MPS) 2007 and fined RM1,000,” he said.

He also advised the public to not make any comment about the viral video as it would affect public order. - Bernama