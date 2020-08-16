Baby girl dies four days after found unconscious at babysitter’s house

KUALA LUMPUR: A 10-month-old baby girl died on Friday from internal bleeding in the head, four days after she was found unconscious at her babysitter’s house in Bandar Puchong Jaya, Serdang.

Serdang district police chief, ACP Ismadi Borhan said the victim was rushed to the hospital after the victim’s parents were contacted by the 40-year-old babysitter at noon, informing them that their child was unconscious.

An initial examination by the doctor found the baby was bleeding in the head, who then suspected there may have been elements of abuse.

“Further checks revealed that the victim was confirmed brain dead and had to rely on a ventilator before she was pronounced dead at 3.19pm yesterday,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Ismadi said a post-mortem showed that the bleeding was caused by a fall from a high place.

He said further investigations found that the victim had fallen twice, once in her own home, and once at the babysitter’s house previously. However, no elements of abuse were found.

Police are investigating the case under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, he said. — Bernama