Baby girl dies in Sungai Way, babysitter held

KUALA LUMPUR: A 31-year-old babysitter was arrested after a three-month-old baby girl under her care died at her home near Sungai Way, Petaling Jaya recently, police said.

The infant’s parents lodged a police report at 3.56 pm on May 9, the day of the incident, Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid (pix) said.

The suspect was arrested at home less than two hours later, he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for suspected negligence leading to the victim’s death, he added.

“Investigations are ongoing and the suspect has since been released on police bail,” he said.

Those with information are urged to contact the nearest police station or call the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters at 03-79662222. -Bernama