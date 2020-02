TAMPIN: A baby girl perished in a blaze which engulfed a house in Kampung Bangkahulu, Gemas, here today.

Firemen found the remains of the 10-month-old victim who had sustained 30% burns on the body in the living room of the house.

Tampin district deputy police chief DSP Ahmad Pilus Zainal said the victim was identified as Siti Nur Aini Zulimi.

He said a distress call was received at 11.50am from the public and 18 fire personnel from the Gemas and Gemencheh Fire and Rescue Stations were dispatched to the scene.

“So far, police have classified the case as sudden death. Further investigations are still underway,” he said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, Gemas Fire and Rescue Station operations chief Mohd Farid Abu Bakar said the victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene and the remains had been send to Tampin Hospital. - Bernama