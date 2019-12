SEREMBAN: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned along a sidewalk of Masjid Kariah Kuala Sungai Dua, Kuala Pilah near here today.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Supt Amran Mohd Gani said the fully-clothed baby, believed to be about a day old was found wrapped in a swaddling blanket by the mosque bilal (muezzin) who then contacted the police at 6.20am.

“Initial checks by a medical assistant from the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital found the baby whose umbilical cord had been cut to be in stable condition ... the baby was believed to have been born about 30 hours ago,“ he said in a statement here.

The baby was taken to the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital Hospital for further treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for child abandonment. — Bernama