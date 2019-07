SUNGAI SIPUT: Eight-month-old Nur Umairah Jannah Abdul Muhaimin, the baby who was born with hydrocephalus, a condition where cerebrospinal fluid builds up within the ventricles of the brain, died at 3pm yesterday and was buried last night.

The baby died during an operation at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre (PPUKM), in the federal capital, and her remains were brought back to her family home in Taman Kledang here.

She was buried at the Kampung Tersusun Muslim cemetery in Kledang at about 10.30pm.

Her auntie, Nurul Shafikah Zainuddin, 19, said the family accepted her death and thanked all those who had prayed for her.

“Allah loves her more,” she added.

Nurul Syafiqah said her niece was taken to PPKUM for specialist treatment on the advice of doctors who treated her at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, since she was born.

Last Monday, the Prime Minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali visited Nur Umairah Jannah at the paediatric ward of PPUKM after her story went viral on social media. - Bernama