PETALING JAYA: A video making its rounds on social media of a baby being flung around by its feet in what seems to be a street performance in Kuala Lumpur is causing an outrage among netizens.

In a 90-second video uploaded on Facebook, a Caucasian man is seen holding a baby and swinging the child vigorously.

Also seen in the video, were curious onlookers gathered around the man, the baby and a small group of other Caucasians, including some women, who appear to be begging for money.

According to the video posting, the incident took place in Changkat Bukit Bintang.

It is unclear what the baby’s relationship is to the man.

Netizens who watched the video questioned why such an act was allowed and called for action to be taken.

The crowd in the video either did not intervene or seemed to react negatively to what was happening.

However, a man witnessing the act is heard criticising it, saying, “This is stupid, how can we allow such act?”

At press time, there has been no update on if authorities have taken action against the Caucasian or have attempted to protect the child in the video.

Watch the video here:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10217882252990548&id=1310192681