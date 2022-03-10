Babysitter arrested after child left under her care bitten by other children

KUALA LUMPUR: A 43-year-old babysitter was arrested after an eight-month-old baby girl was found with bite marks allegedly inflicted by other children under her care in Taman Putra, Ampang.

The child was also found with injuries on her ears.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said today that the victim’s mother, a 32-year-old bank officer, had lodged a police report on Friday after she fetched her daughter from the babysitter’s house and found the injuries on the girl.

He said at about 11.45pm on Saturday, police arrested the babysitter, who is a mother of two children aged eight and 16.

Mohamad Farouk said there were six children aged between three months and two years left under the care of the suspect on the day of the incident.

He said investigations revealed that the woman had stepped out of her house for two hours and ordered her own children to keep watch of the others while she was away.

Mohamad Farouk said the victim is believed to have been abused by the other children during her absence.

He said apart from the bite marks, the child’s ears were also bruised after allegedly being twisted by her abusers.

Mohamad Farouk said the suspect is being held under a four-day remand order and is being investigated for offences under the laws of the Child Act 2001.