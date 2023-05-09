Babysitter arrested for alleged abuse at child care centre

KUALA LUMPUR: A caregiver at a childcare centre in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras, was arrested by the police yesterday on suspicion of abusing a girl under her care.

Cheras district police Chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin (pix) said the 28-year-old woman, who is a local, was alleged to have abused the two-year-old victim, resulting in injuries to her head and hands.

Two videos allegedly of the incident went viral today.

The woman was arrested at 1 pm yesterday when she surrendered herself at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters following a police report lodged by the victim’s father, he said in a statement today.

Zam Halim said the woman was detained for 24 hours to assist the investigation under Section 31 (10(a) of the Child Act 2001 and then released on police bail.

He urged those with information about the incident to contact the Cheras Police Hotline at 03-9284 5050/ 5051 and the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999. -Bernama