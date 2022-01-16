Babysitter arrested on suspicion of slapping eight-month-old baby

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested a woman on suspicions of slapping an eight-month-old baby boy in an incident at a house in Bandar Tasik Permaisuri Cheras, here, last Wednesday (Jan 12).

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department (Investigation/Legal) deputy chief ACP Kamaruzaman Elias said the woman, 48, who was the victim’s babysitter, was arrested after the baby’s mother, 25, lodged a report about the incident at 11.29pm on the same day.

According to him, the woman claimed that her youngest child’s right cheek was red when she picked him up from the babysitter’s house.

“Investigations revealed that the babysitter admitted to unintentionally slap the victim’s cheek while he was in the cradle after he allegedly had a bout of vomiting.

“The suspect has been released on police bail after her statement was taken and we are waiting for a full medical report on the victim before referring the matter to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for advice and further instructions,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that investigation papers have been opened and the incident has been classified as a child abuse case that is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Kamaruzaman advised the public not to speculate, share or spread news from unverified sources that might interrupt police investigations.

-Bernama