Babysitter arrested over alleged abuse over seven-month old baby

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested a babysitter in Taman Universiti here yesterday for allegedly abusing a seven-month-old boy.

Johor Bahru Utara district police chief ACP Balveer Singh said the 34-year-old woman, with a previous child abuse case, was arrested at her house following a report lodged by the baby’s mother at 4.30 am yesterday.

He said the baby was sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) by his parents last Thursday and following an examination, found that there were bruises on his body.

“The boy is still in hospital and reported to be in stable condition,” said Balveer Singh in a statement today.

He said the woman had been charged for allegedly abusing a child in 2021 and the case was still pending in court. -Bernama