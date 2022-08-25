Babysitter charged with neglect over infant’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to neglect of a three-month-old baby girl which resulted in the child’s death earlier this month.

Nor Malisa Mansor, 39, was babysitting the infant at her house in Precinct 9, Putrajaya, at that time, between 11 am and 1 pm on Aug 9.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 31(5)(b) of the same act, and which provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or a maximum jail term of 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Aiman Azahan proposed bail of RM10,000 in one surety but Nor Malisa asked for a lower sum, pleading that she had three children, one of whom she was still nursing.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi allowed bail of RM4,000 in one surety and set Sept 28 for re-mention of the case. - Bernama