KUANTAN: A babysitter’s hope of starting her own business fell through after she was cheated by a non-existent loan company on Facebook.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 34-year-old victim from Lipis, near here, claimed that she came across an advertisement by the company on Facebook and fill in the application form for a loan of RM5,000.

After submitting the form at 5.25pm last Dec 3, he said, the victim received a call from a woman claiming to be a representative of the company about five minutes later.

“The caller offered the victim the amount of loan as requested, with a monthly repayment plan of RM165 for 36 months and the victim agreed with the offer.

“However, the victim was asked to make payments for various deposits, with a promise that the money would be returned (to the victim) when she goes to Lipis to hand over the loan agreement,“ he told reporters here today.

Following which, Mohd Wazir said the babysitter did as was told and performed six transactions, involving money transfer amounting RM4,320 into four different accounts Dec 13 and yesterday

.

The victim became suspicious when she was asked to make another transfer of RM2,000 yesterday and lodged a police report at the Lipis district police headquarters, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping and liable to a fine, upon conviction. — AFP