Babysitter claims trial for fatal child neglect

KUALA LUMPUR: A 46-year-old babysitter was charged at the sessions court here today for neglecting a one-year-old boy under her care which resulted in the boy’s death last year.

She was also charged with running an unregistered childcare centre.

The woman, Zainuhar Che Kar, however, claimed trial when both charges were read to her before Judge Izralizam Sanusi.

According to the charge sheet, Zainuhar was alleged to have neglected the boy, causing asphyxia (shortness of breath) and death of the child at Phase 10, Jalan Presint 9, Putrajaya, between 7.20am and 10.10am on Oct 14, 2019.

She was charged under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum imprisonment of up to 20 years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Zainuhar was also charged with running an unregistered child care centre at the same place under Section 6 (1) of the Child Care Centre Act 1984, which provides five years in prison or fine or both for the first offence and fine up to RM20,000 or maximum imprisonment up to five years or both for a subsequent offence.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Afiq Nazrin Zaharinan requested the court for RM10,000 bail with one surety for each charge with an additional condition to report to the nearest police station every month.

The accused, who was not represented, pleaded for lower bail on the grounds that she has a school-going child and only earns about RM1,000 a month.

Judge Izralizam allowed the woman bail of RM5,000 with one surety for both charges and ordered her to report to the Putrajaya police station every month.

The court fixed Aug 25 for mention. — Bernama