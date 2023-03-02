Babysitter fined RM5,000 for causing toddler to suffer burns on leg

KUALA LUMPUR: A babysitter was fined RM5,000 in default five months’ jail by the Sessions Court today for causing a toddler, aged one year and seven months, under her care to suffer burns on her left leg.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi also ordered the 20-year-old woman to be placed on a good behaviour bond of RM1,000 for one year and to do 36 hours of community service within six months starting today.

She paid the fine.

The woman admitted to committing the offence at a house in Brickfields here at 10 am on April 11, 2021.

The charge, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years or a fine of up to RM50,000 or both, upon conviction.

The woman was represented by lawyer Azamuddin Abd Aziz while DPP Roslizi Sulaiman appeared for the prosecution. - Bernama