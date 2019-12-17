Babysitter of infant who fell off bed and died, released on bail

IPOH: Police have allowed a mother and daughter to be released on bail. The two were babysitters of an eight-month-old baby girl who was found dead after falling off a bed in their home in Pasir Pinji on Saturday.

Ipoh District Police Chief, ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said both babysitters, aged 45 and 24, were given bail after their statements were taken at the Ipoh District Police Headquarters this morning.

“According to the autopsy report on the baby, there were no signs of injury or abuse but (death) was caused by suffocation after she fell into a trash bin for a long period of time due to neglect when she was left alone,” he told Bernama.

The baby girl who was just learning to crawl, had been sent to the 45-year-old babysitter’s house since she was 30 days old, and if the woman went to work, the victim would be cared for by her 24-year-old daughter.

In the incident at about 6.15pm on Saturday, the baby was being cared for by the babysitter’s daughter who found her in the trash bin after she fell off the bed where she had been left sleeping surrounded by high pillows as barriers at 5pm.

Asmadi said the autopsy conducted by the Perak Community Specialist Hospital on Sunday morning confirmed that the cause of death was asphyxia and the case was being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama