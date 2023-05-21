Babysitter pleads guilty to negligence towards infants at childcare centre

JOHOR BAHRU: A babysitter pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today to two charges of negligence towards two infants at a childcare centre here in March.

Nurul Shahira A’shiqin Sulaiman, 28, as the person caring for the nine-month-old baby girl and a seven-month-old baby boy at the time, is accused of acting negligently in a manner likely to cause physical injury to both victims.

She is charged with committing the offence under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 at a childcare centre at Jalan Utama 34, Taman Mutiara Rini, here at about 1 pm in March.

The offence carries a maximum jail sentence of 20 years and a fine of up to RM50,000 or both upon conviction.

The accused was represented by lawyer Syufri A. Samad.

Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim set August 2 to hear the facts of the case and for sentencing.

The court also fixed bail at RM8,000 with one surety with additional conditions that the accused’s passport be handed over to the court and that she does not harass the victims and prosecution witnesses.

On May 15, two video clips went viral on social media showing a woman abusing two infants.

Following this, on May 16, Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that a woman had been arrested to facilitate investigations into the case. - Bernama