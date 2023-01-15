Babysitter pleads not guilty to child abuse

KUALA TERENGGANU: A babysitter of a registered childcare centre pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to seven charges of abusing a four-month-old boy, who is still in a comatose state.

Raja Noor Iffa Nadia Raja Nordin, 27, is alleged to have abused the boy, causing the child to suffer serious injuries, including brain haemorrhaging and a fractured skull, at the childcare centre here between las Jan 1 and 3.

The charge, framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both upon conviction.

Judge Nooriah Osman allowed the woman bail of RM30,000 with one surety for all charges and set Feb 16 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Hanis Nabihah Hizamul-Din, while lawyer Abdul Hayyi Salim represented the accused.

The media recently reported a four-month-old baby boy in a coma after he was believed to have been abused by a babysitter at a childcare centre in Batu Buruk here. - Bernama