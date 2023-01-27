Babysitter pleads not guilty to hurting eight-month-old baby

MALACCA: A babysitter pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today to causing hurt to an eight-month-old baby girl last year.

Siti Aqilah Shahimi, 25, is accused of injuring the baby who was placed under her care at a house in Taman Limbongan Permai here at 6.20 pm on Sept 7.

The charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides for a jail term of up to two years, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate Mazana Sinin allowed bail of RM2,000 in one surety and fixed March 14 for mention. - Bernama