Babysitter suspected of abusing babies to be charged tomorrow

JOHOR BAHRU: A babysitter who allegedly abused two babies under her care at a nursery in Mutiara RIni, here will be charged at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court tomorrow.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the 21-year-old woman will be charged under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001.

“Investigations revealed that a video recording made by one of the nursery teachers on her mobile phone, showed that the woman involved was suspected of abusing two children under her care.

“Therefore, she will be charged tomorrow.” he said in a statement today.

On Monday, two videos had gone viral showing a babysitter in a nursery roughing up the crying babies

Following that, the local woman was remanded for four days to assist in the investigation.-Bernama