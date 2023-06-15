Bachelor’s degree minimum criteria to be board member of statutory body

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has set that an individual appointed as a board member of a federal statutory body must have at least a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent academic or professional qualification.

The Finance Ministry (MOF) also stated that the appointment must not be in conflict with any regulation in effect, and must be made based on the stipulations of membership for the Board of Directors in their respective Articles of Association.

“The appointment must also be based on the experience serving in the related industry or field such as accounting, finance, or law, and the necessary expertise.

“For instance, in the field of commerce, finance, accounting, law, marketing, management or other specific skills relevant to the industry that can be beneficial to the statutory body, company and industry,” the ministry said in a written reply to Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang) on the selection criteria for politicians as chairman, board director or executive positions in a government-linked agency or company and statutory body, which was uploaded on the Parliament website today.

The appointment of the chairman and board members for Minister Finance (Incorporated) (MFI) were under the jurisdiction of the ministry, through MFI as shareholder, the ministry added.

The MOF also said that necessary vetting would be conducted for every board member appointment, including politicians, to ensure that they were capable of fulfilling their roles and duties effectively, as outlined in the Good Governance Principle for government-linked investment companies.

“The appointment of board members is not just to fill the position but is matched based on the needs of every statutory body and company, taking into consideration the background and abilities of an individual from various angles.

“Therefore, only those qualified or fulfil the fit and proper criteria will be appointed as a board member,” the ministry said. - Bernama