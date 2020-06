PETALING JAYA: Several more requirements should be added to the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the resumption of classes to ensure the safety of students, according to parent and teacher groups.

National Parent-Teacher Association president Prof Datuk Mohamad Ali Hasan said that while the SOP outlined by the Education Ministry is good, there still is room for improvement.

“I believe it is not complete. There are areas that have not been addressed,” he told theSun.

For instance, he said there are no guidelines on checking vehicles that enter or exit the school grounds.

“Neither is there a guide on managing the crowd at the entrance to the school compound”, he added.

Mohamad Ali proposed that a permanent committee be set up to review the SOP from time to time and to assess its effectiveness in ensuring the safety of students and teachers.

“A health official and a local authority representative should be included in this committee.”

Other areas of concern, he said, are security, the cohesiveness of the school environment for learning and whether there is necessary sanitation for facilities such as labs, washrooms and the library.

He said the parent-teacher association of each school could help by cleaning and sanitising the school grounds and facilities a week before school reopens.

National Union of the Teaching Profession president Aminuddin Awang said the SOP should be reviewed from time to time to meet the needs of the prevailing situation.

“We have conducted a study on pedagogue on the post-Covid-19 era for learning and teaching.

“For example, we suggested that schools open only from 8am to noon, teach only four subjects a day and the movement of students in and out of school be made smoother,” he told theSun yesterday.

Aminuddin said other lessons can be conducted off-school or online.

Parent Action Group for Education chairman Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said it is important to note that online learning is crucial now and for the impending future.

“Equip every household with a laptop for education purposes. Ensure fast connectivity to every home. Learning can be supplemented with TV,” she said.

Jelutong MP R.S.N. Rayer said screening students when school reopens partly on June 24 is a good way to reassure parents that safety and security precautions are in place.

He urged pharmaceutical firms to subsidise the screening cost for students as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Rayer also reminded parents to ensure their children attend school and not play truant.

