Backbencher calls for political ceasefire to ensure economic stability, national unity

KUALA LUMPUR: A government backbencher today called for a political ceasefire until the next general election for the sake of the country’s economic stability and social unity.

Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) when debating the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review at the special Dewan Rakyat sitting today said that large-scale political gatherings or demonstrations would negatively impact foreign investment in the country, preventing Malaysia from achieving a developed nation status.

“Investors are highly sensitive to domestic political situations, and around RM1.23 trillion in investments could be lost if we continue to quarrel. So, I call on Bachok MP (Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman) and his colleagues in the opposition bloc to refrain from holding any demonstration as this will frighten the investors.

“We know that we have freedom, we can voice our opinions, our objections here (in Parliament), no problem, but the investors are sensitive to mass gatherings. On Malaysia Day on Sept 16, we should stand united, together as one, rather than holding street demonstrations that will only cause disharmony among Malaysians,” he said.

Mohd Syahir had earlier questioned Sim’s call for Perikatan Nasional (PN) not to hold mass gatherings and demonstrations.

Elaborating, Sim said the political temperature in the country has not cooled down even after 10 months since the 15th General Election (PRU15), and some parties are using the 3R issues, namely race, religion and royalty, for political gain.

He pointed out that this political polarisation could dangerously divide society and foster suspicion among the people if not addressed.

He also proposed the establishment of a parliamentary select committee on ethnic relations and national stability, involving both government and opposition members of Parliament to create a forum for discussing and finding solutions to sensitive issues.

“Malaysia needs to find an appropriate forum to reach political consensus, especially on sensitive issues related to race, religion, and regions. This forum is needed because politicians can discuss issues through closed-door meetings.

“...this committee aims to find common ground on all race and religious issues in a rational and compassionate manner... let all sensitive issues be discussed without restriction, but the goal is towards national unity and not division,” he added. -Bernama