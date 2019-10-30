Background checks on religious preachers for security reasons: Mujahid

KUALA LUMPUR: All foreigners holding religious lectures or preaching in Malaysia need to be screened to preserve national security, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof (pix).

He said the move was also to ensure Muslim and non-Muslim preachers alike respected the harmony enjoyed in Malaysia as well as the cultural sensitivities of the people here.

“We have to check their background, because they are likely to bring teachings that are not suitable within the Malaysian context,“ he said when met in the Parliament lobby today.

Yesterday, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said his ministry screened local religious bodies to ensure foreign preachers in the country were free from any deviant beliefs. — Bernama