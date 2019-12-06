Backing for proposal to create jobs for veterans

KANGAR: The Non-Pensionable Malaysian Armed Forces Veteran Association (PVATTBM) fully backs one of the contents of the Defence White Paper (DWP) tabled in Parliament recently to create employment opportunities for veterans.

To realise the content, DWP encouraged the public and private sectors to provide a second job for armed forces veterans who end their services around the age of 45-years.

PVATTBM president Ismail Abidin said the approach taken by the government through DWP was indeed apt because those who stopped work in their 40s could continue in other jobs, especially for those with dependents.

‘’PVATTBM hopes that the public and private sectors will give positive reactions to the content in the DWP by recruiting military personnel from other ranks who end their services around the age of 45 years,’’ he told Bernama recently.

He said this when asked to comment on the statement of the Deputy Minister of Defence Liew Chin Tong to reporters at the lobby of Parliament on Monday after DWP was tabled by the Minister of Defence, Mohamad Sabu.

In another development, Ismail said PVATTBM also backed the directive of the Minister of Home Affairs Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that the police promptly investigate a gathering by 300 individuals said to be former Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) members at a private college in Kajang recently.

‘’PVATTBM feels the programme which was organised was extreme, especially when individuals in PKM uniforms were displayed in it (programme) who were notorious for their atrocities during the Emergencies,’’ he said.

Ismail hoped the police would investigate promptly and take firm action against those involved especially the organisers because it had caused anguish to the army personnel and their families. — Bernama