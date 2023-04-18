Backlog of 2,000 PSV licence applications to be cleared soon: Loke

PUTRAJAYA: The backlog of nearly 2,000 applications for the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) vocational licences involving drivers registered under Grab Malaysia in the Klang Valley are expected to be cleared within a week after the Aidilfitri holiday.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) said the move by the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to abolish the theory test for PSV licences could help speed up the application process.

“By abolishing the theory test, they only need to attend the theory class physically or online, so the process is relatively quick and we can issue PSV licences to all e-hailing drivers who have completed the theory class,“ he told a press conference after attending a PSV licence handover ceremony here today.

The first batch of 300 Grab drivers, including 210 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) received their PSV licences at the ceremony following the decision to abolish the theory test announced on April 10.

Loke said the PwD drivers, most of whom are deaf, were given PSV licences after attending a theory class.

“According to the data we get from EHO (e-hailing operators), hearing-impaired drivers are able to drive well, (so) there are no safety issues here. They are prudent drivers,” he added. - Bernama