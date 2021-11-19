Bad behaviour of a few causing distress for many

AN old infection has become the new number one vexation for Malaysians.

It is called corruption and although it has not infected as many as Covid-19, it has pipped the coronavirus to second place as the country’s greatest annoyance.

A recently concluded survey by global market research outfit Ipsos shows that financial and political corruption has become the biggest worry for 54% of Malaysians, versus 51% for Covid-19.

For comparison, the global average for the proportion of people disturbed by financial and political corruption is 27%. Malaysians are either the most worrisome lot or, worse, this has become a country riddled with corruption.

For better or worse, the second reason seems to be the case.

Many people in high places are either still on trial for such misdeeds or have been proven guilty in a court of law.

However, it does raise consternation when those who have been rightly convicted are still enjoying the privileges fit for a king.

Here, we are referring to perks such as car and driver and a retinue of bodyguards and aides.

More than that, they are still walking around freely, immersed in their role as public figures when they should have been locked up and the key thrown away.

But then again, no one ever said there is fairness in our society.

The poor guy who steals a packet of noodles from the supermarket so his children won’t go hungry is thrown in jail while the VIP who rips the people off for billions is worshipped as a hero.

Of course this is annoying. It just comes as a surprise that only slightly over half of Malaysians are irked.

Given the level of financial corruption, one would expect a greater show of indignation.

In the political arena, the situation is equally unacceptable. Governments have been brought down by unscrupulous elected representatives who care more for how much they can gain by betraying their friends and supporters than their promises to work for their constituents.

Parties that accept such rebels are also equally deceitful.

At the end of the day, the choice of who governs the nation lies in the hands of a few who have lied their way into the august Dewan Rakyat or state assemblies. The indifference to such violations could well make it as the next biggest irritation.