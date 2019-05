PETALING JAYA: The police force must confront the reality that there are officers who are “poisoning the well” and have to be weeded out, said former Transparency International-Malaysia president and criminologist Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar.

It is only through such measures that law and order can be maintained and the people feel safe. Removing errant officers will also help the police regain public trust and confidence and enhance the integrity of the force, he added.

In welcoming Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador’s stand that police personnel should sever ties with “towkays” of gambling and vice syndicates, Akhbar cited the case of a dozen men, including heads of police stations, who provided protection for a syndicate operating massage parlours as a factor that allowed such illegal activities to thrive.

Another example he cited was the case of 21 narcotics officers in May 2017 who colluded with drug syndicates. All the officers in both cases have been arrested.

Akhbar said he new IGP has a challenging job ahead, but commended Abdul Hamid for promising to clean up the force by getting rid of the bad apples who have abused their authority or tarnished the force’s image.

“The force must strive to improve its image and work towards zero tolerance for corruption. Without integrity, everything the force does is flawed.”

He said all district police chiefs should be held responsible for all illegal activities such as gambling dens and prostitution rings in their areas.

“They can’t claim that they are unaware of such businesses when these illicit operations are immovable businesses operating in broad daylight,“ he told theSun.

Akhbar said police personnel should be sent out to gather intelligence and close down all illegitimate businesses with the help of local councils.

He also proposed that state police chiefs set up special operations rooms to take calls from the public on illegal gambling activities in their areas.

On March 19 and 21, theSun published special reports on widespread activities of illegal betting syndicates. The reports indicated the syndicates were blatantly operating despite a massive clampdown by police.

Following the reports, police raided 103 illegal betting operations nationwide and arrested 982 suspects.

Most of the busts took place in Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Johor, Penang and Sarawak.

The report also revealed that the government suffered losses of over RM3 billion in gaming taxes yearly due to such illegal activities.

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang said the fight against corruption in the force was one the reasons for police opposition towards the setting up of an Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission.

The Iskandar Putri MP cited several surveys since 1997 that consistently showed that the people perceived the police as the most corrupt of all government agencies and figures of authority.

Last Friday, Abdul Hamid said there was still time for corrupt police personnel to disentangle themselves from the criminal world.

He expressed confidence that corruption within the force could be eradicated soon. In an effort to motivate officers to shun offers of bribes, he pledged to reward them with commendation letters as often as possible.

“I would also urge the gambling towkays to switch to a halal business because Malaysia has a lot of resources,“ he said, adding that those who offer bribes risk being arrested.