Bad timing

PETALING JAYA: The proposal to revive the National Service Training programme (PLKN) has drawn adverse reactions from various quarters, especially on the cost involved.

It has come at a time when fiscal prudence is much needed, they pointed out, and suggested that an alternative approach be used to instil patriotism.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said in a winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2021 that the ministry would present a proposal to Cabinet to reintroduce the PLKN programme.

Sunway University Business School professor of Economics Dr Yeah Kim Leng said an increase in government spending will boost domestic demand and contribute to growth.

“The purported sizeable rental payments for training premises lead to high concentration of benefits accruing to the premise owners,” he told theSun yesterday.

“However, we need to prioritise the type of spending that addresses current needs such as youth unemployment and those involving activities that have more widespread and high multiplier effects.

“Reviving it at a time when we are battling the pandemic is not advisable. Revisiting it too soon without looking at its efficacy would reduce the effectiveness of the government’s spending.”

Former Youth and Sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman agreed that the government should not spend money on expensive programmes, especially during a pandemic.

Syed Saddiq had said in a Facebook post that 43% of the reported RM8.43 billion cost would go to the rental of camps and not on curricular activities.

“It is too much for a three-month programme.”

Economist Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said a national service which encourages unity, patriotism, loyalty and discipline would go a long way in bringing out a stronger Malaysia.

“It does not have to be military-centred but the principle of working together itself would be a big boost to society.”

On the cost, he said there would be some financial implications but the government can start with a committee headed by the police, not necessarily by the Armed Forces.

He said PLKN could be led by the education ministry, as suggested by the National Association of Patriots (Patriot), which said the intention to revive PLKN might be good on paper, but it is not timely during efforts to curb the pandemic.

Its president Brig-Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raj said although the objective was good, serious thought must be given to better and cheaper alternatives, with the Education Ministry taking the lead.

“Patriot agrees that PLKN is a good programme, its revival at this time when the country is facing economic and financial woes made worse by the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic is not necessary,” he said.

“There was much criticism towards the training programme, including that the main objectives to instil patriotism, foster understanding, harmony, unity, and a caring Malaysian society, had failed.

“There were also accusations that PLKN was to enrich cronies, and with nearly half of the total cost towards paying rental of training camps. PLKN cannot and should not proceed until these criticisms are addressed.”

Alternatively, he said that the Education Ministry could focus on developing extracurricular activities that may produce similar results as PLKN at a reduced cost.

“The Education Ministry should have experts in motivational training capable of developing training modules that meet similar objectives as PLKN.”

The national service programme started in 2004 under former defence minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and was dissolved in 2018 by the former Pakatan Harapan government.