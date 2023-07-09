Bad weather cause of emergency landing of plane carrying Israeli passengers at KLIA

PETALING JAYA: 12 Israeli citizens were on board an Emirates flight after it made an emergency landing at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KL1A) due to “adverse weather conditions”.

The Emirates flight EK354 was travelling from Singapore to Dubai when the emergency landing was made, reported the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS).

It was further reported that Israel’s Foreign Ministry had coordinated with Emirates to contact one of the Israeli passengers since Israel had no diplomatic ties with Malaysia.

“During their stay on Malaysian soil, the passengers were not required to disembark, and after approximately five hours of waiting on the tarmac, the flight resumed its journey to Singapore,“ the ministry was quoted saying.

Emirates stated that the airline regretted any inconvenience caused, but prioritised the safety of its passengers.

Israel is not recognised in Malaysia and Israelis from the country are not permitted to enter the country.