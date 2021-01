Bad weather warning for Mersing, Kota Tinggi

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a bad weather warning, with heavy rain expected to continue in Mersing and Kota Tinggi, Johor until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia, in a statement issued at 11.30 pm said that an alert weather warning, with heavy rain expected to occur in several districts in Sarawak, namely, Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah until tomorrow.

A similar weather condition is expected to occur in Pahang, Terengganu (Dungun and Kemaman) and Johor (Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru) until Jan 12.- Bernama