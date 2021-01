Bad weather warning for several states in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a weather warning alert that heavy rain is expected in Kelantan, several areas in Terengganu and Pahang until Tuesday.

MetMalaysia in a statement issued at 11.40am today said that it involved the districts of Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun in Terengganu as well as Cameron Highlands and Lipis in Pahang.

Heavy rain is also expected in Perak (Kinta, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim) and in Selangor involving Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor and Hulu Selangor districts until tomorrow.

“A similar situation is also expected to occur in Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru districts in Johor while in Sabah it involves the West Coast (Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid and Beluran) and Kudat,“ the statement read.

Severe weather with torrential rain is also expected to continue in Pahang (Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin) and Mersing in Johor today.

Meanwhile, bad weather with continuous heavy rain involving Kemaman districts in Terengganu, Pahang (Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh and Bera) and Segamat and Kluang districts in Johor is expected until Tuesday. — Bernama