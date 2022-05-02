Bad weather warning in 12 states, including KL

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning in 12 states, including Kuala Lumpur, for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds.

The department issued the warning at 2.40pm today. The bad weather was expected to remain until 6pm today.

The poor weather is likely to affect all towns in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, and Perak.

The department listed Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Bera, Pekan, and Rompin as high-risk areas in Pahang.

The other states that will be affected includes Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Sabah and Sarawak.