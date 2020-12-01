Bad weather warning in 3 states — MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an orange level weather warning with heavy rain is expected to continue in several areas in Kelantan, Kedah and Perlis until Thursday (Dec 3).

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said the areas involved are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh in Kelantan, as well as Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Sik and Baling in Kedah and Perlis.

Meanwhile, a yellow level weather alert is also issued for Kedah involving Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Yan, Pendang and Kuala Muda as well as Hulu Perak in Perak, Kuala Krai in Kelantan and Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terrengganu in Terengganu and it is expected to continue until Wednesday (Dec 2). — Bernama