Baderulhisham is acting Perlis police chief

KANGAR: Perlis deputy police chief SAC Baderulhisham Baharudin has been appointed as acting Perlis police chief effective today, replacing Datuk Surina Saad, who will retire on Sept 25.

The handover-of-duties ceremony was witnessed by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Seri Aidi Ismail, representing Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Baderulhisham will assume the role until the appointment of the new Perlis police chief is formally announced by PDRM’s top management later.

According to Baderulhisham, during her tenure, Surina had established a strong foundation with the police personnel, focusing on crime and border smuggling prevention.

“The current situation is good, and there might be a few areas we can improve as we continue Datuk Surina’s legacy,” he told reporters after the ceremony at the Perlis Police Contingent Headquarters today. -Bernama