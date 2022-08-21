Badly-hit flash flood victims will be relocated to PPR

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government will help flash flood victims whose homes were severely affected, to be transferred to the People’s Housing Project (PPR).

“We will immediately find a PPR house to relocate each of the affected families.. there are those who are renting and living in discomfort,” said state Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman, Khairin-Nisa Ismail.

“They will stay temporarily for one or two months, after that we will arrange for rent-to-buy housing... for whoever is eligible to apply, I am sure the state government will look into it,“ she said after visiting flood victims at the relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Mutiara, here, today.

Also present was Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman, Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid who said the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) had allocated RM7,200 with each family receiving RM300.

He said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi would announce the state’s assistance soon.

Heavy rain for two hours from 3 pm yesterday had submerged a number of areas more than two metres deep before the flood waters receded completely by 10 pm yesterday.

A total of 86 people from 29 families from flood-hit Kampung Laut Batu 10, Kampung Pasir, Kampung Kangkar Tebrau and Kampung Kenangan were evacuated to two PPS.- Bernama